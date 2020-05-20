Stark Elections Board Certifies 2020 Primary Vote, With One Small Change
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Board of Elections certified the election results from the Primary Election on Tuesday.
The only change with the addition of late-arriving absentee and provisional ballots was one of the liquor issues for a Speedway in Hartville which passed.
A separate issue allowing for Sunday sales at that same location failed.
Turnout was 26-percent.
Perhaps that’s not the right word to use, since 90% of people voted by mail.