Stark Elections Board Certifies 2020 Primary Vote, With One Small Change

Jim Michaels
May 20, 2020 @ 8:23am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Board of Elections certified the election results from the Primary Election on Tuesday.

The only change with the addition of late-arriving absentee and provisional ballots was one of the liquor issues for a Speedway in Hartville which passed.

A separate issue allowing for Sunday sales at that same location failed.

Turnout was 26-percent.

Perhaps that’s not the right word to use, since 90% of people voted by mail.

