      Breaking News
Wednesday Recap: 10 More Dead in Ohio, Summer Plans for Citizens in Jeopardy

Stark Elections Board: Get That Absentee Ballot Application in the Mail Soon

Jim Michaels
Apr 2, 2020 @ 4:29am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you plan on getting your Primary Election ballot cast by April 28th, there are three trips to a mailbox involved, so you’ll want to request an absentee ballot soon.

The first step is to print out then fill out a ballot application request and mail that.

The ballot will arrive at your home later.

Then you’ll need to mail the completed ballot itself; it must be postmarked before April 27th.

You can also drop off a completed ballot at the Board of Elections office at Route 62 and Regent Avenue NE in Canton on the 28th by 7:30 p.m.

The board is purchasing a large outdoor box where those ballots can be placed.

You can also call the Board of Elections at 330-451-8683 to request a ballot..

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon