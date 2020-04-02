Stark Elections Board: Get That Absentee Ballot Application in the Mail Soon
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you plan on getting your Primary Election ballot cast by April 28th, there are three trips to a mailbox involved, so you’ll want to request an absentee ballot soon.
The first step is to print out then fill out a ballot application request and mail that.
The ballot will arrive at your home later.
Then you’ll need to mail the completed ballot itself; it must be postmarked before April 27th.
You can also drop off a completed ballot at the Board of Elections office at Route 62 and Regent Avenue NE in Canton on the 28th by 7:30 p.m.
The board is purchasing a large outdoor box where those ballots can be placed.
You can also call the Board of Elections at 330-451-8683 to request a ballot..