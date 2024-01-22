Stark Elections Board Keeps Candidate Off Ballot

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Board of Elections released a statement on Friday, addressing their unanimous decision to keep a female transgender candidate off the ballot.

This, even when another board in another county made the opposite decision in a similar case.

The board says the law clearly states that candidates for public office “shall” provide a former name, if a different one was used over the last five years.

Transgender candidate Vanessa Joy, hoping to run for the Democratic nomination for the 50th state House seat, did not include her former name on her petitions.

A transgender candidate in Mercer County Ohio did make the ballot upon reconsideration.