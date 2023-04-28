Stark Elections Board: Light Turnout So Far, With Expanded Early Voting This Weekend

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – All signs point to a light turnout for the Stark County Primary Election next Tuesday.

The county Board of Elections reports very low early voting numbers so far.

That’s even true for Canton voters, with the mayor’s race heating up.

And there are two countywide issues up for consideration.

There are weekend early voting opportunities: from 8 to 4 Saturday and 1 to 5 on Sunday

There are no longer early voting hours on the Monday before Election Day.

The polls open at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday for the Primary Election.