Stark Elections Board: Still Looking for More Workers

Jim Michaels
Oct 1, 2020 @ 8:37am
A voter casts her ballot in the primary election Tuesday, March 15, 2016, at an American Legion Hall in Marengo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Board of Elections has hired several hundred more poll workers than they used in 2016, but they’re looking for more.

Administrative Assistant Barb McAfee says they plan to have 1500 trained workers in time for November 3, with expectations for a big turnout.

Check with the board office if you’re interested in helping out.

Three hours of in-class learning is required.

The new hires are taking the place of some elderly workers concerned about the pandemic.

