Stark Elections Office Encourages Poll Work

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s Secretary of State prescribes a certain number of poll workers be in place for an Election.

But the Stark County Board of Elections also likes to have trained poll workers on standby, just in case someone is ill or otherwise calls off on the day of the Election.

County Elections Systems Manager Travis Seacrest says they are training “standby” workers all the time.

If interested, call 330 451-8683.

Early Voting continues at the county board offices from 8 to 5 each day.

And there’s a bonus Saturday of Early Voting this Saturday March 9th from 8 to 4.