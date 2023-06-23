Stark EMA Expects Many Visitors for April 2024 Solar Eclipse

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Only 290 days until the total eclipse of the sun from Texas to New Hampshire.

And parts of Ohio including the northwest half of Stark County in the 100-percent darkness zone.

So Massillon, Canal Fulton and Hartville yes, but Canton and Alliance no

The county EMA says that will bring lots of people to the area next April 8.

They know this based on the 2017 eclipse with totality in parts of Kentucky.

There’s a state website with more.

The site lists local parks and other locations, but you may want to check things out first.