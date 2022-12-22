Stark EMA Keeping in Touch With NWS on Storm Possibilities

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County EMA is consulting regularly with the National Weather Service, keeping tabs on the storm for the possibility of large power outages or other major impacts.

The county’s Emergency Operations Center could open in such cases, handling communications for first responders and others.

If you are traveling starting later Thursday night into Saturday, the EMA recommends having a safety kit in the car with at least blankets, extra clothing and a couple of bottles of water.

But the local EMA says this is the kind of weather we do typically see once or a few times during the Winter.