Stark EMA Making Preps, With NWS Saying ‘Enhanced’ Risk for Wednesday Storms

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County EMA is getting out ahead of the next severe thunderstorm, which could happen Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service now has the area at an “enhanced” risk for severe weather.

That’s the third highest of five levels used by the weather service.

AccuWeather says that threat could include flooding downpours, hail, damaging wind gusts, and an isolated tornado…