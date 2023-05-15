Stark Engineer Looking to Widen Strip Between Mega and Dressler

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Engineer’s Office has a number of road construction projects going this summer.

In fact, bids opened on Friday to add a second southbound lane on Strip Avenue NW in Jackson Township between Mega Street and Dressler Road.

It’s a three-million-dollar-plus project.

It requires a retaining wall since the new southbound lane will be close to a detention basin.

It should start soon and could be done by late Fall.