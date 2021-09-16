      Weather Alert

Stark Engineer With Project to Update Strip Between Mega, Dressler

Jim Michaels
Sep 16, 2021 @ 6:50am
Strip Ave NW project area (Courtesy Stark County Engineer's Office)

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just west of I-77. most of Strip Avenue NW in Jackson Township is a four-lane highway.

But southbound between Mega Street and Dressler Road near the Hall of Fame bridge it is not, so the Stark County Engineer’s Office has a plan to fix that.

It’s a three-million-dollar project that adds a southbound through-lane as well as left-turn lanes into Walmart and onto Mega Street.

Engineer Keith Bennett says they hope to do the project in 2023, and they’re taking comments now.

