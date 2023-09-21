News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Stark Family Receives Statewide Recognition for Fostering Children

By Jim Michaels
September 21, 2023 5:39AM EDT
Johnson family. (Courtesy Public Children Services Association of Ohio)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County family that fosters children has been named the 2023 Family of the Year in Ohio.

The state’s Public Children Services Association honored Aaron and Julie Johnson at its annual conference in Columbus on Wednesday.

The couple decided to become foster parents in April of 2020.

They became licensed at a time when many stepped away because of COVID.

The Johnsons even adopted a sibling group of three children.

They regularly accept children in emergency situations, treating all of them with support and care, according to the association.

