Stark First Half Real Estate Taxes Due Next Month

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Amidst those Christmas credit card bills and the gas and electric bills this month, the Stark County treasurer is coming to call.

The treasurer’s office is mailing the first half bills for property owners in the county.

Residents are starting to see them now.

The county is billing over $200 million total.

Real estate taxes are due on February 21.

County Treasurer Alex Zumbar asks that you use the return envelope provided, and write your parcel number on the check.

There are many ways you can pay that bill.

And property owners can also opt to pay the entire year’s tax, which Treasurer Alex Zumbar says some people do.