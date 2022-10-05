Stark Gas Prices Back to $4 Mark

FILE - In this April 9, 2012 file photo, gas prices are posted at a gas station in Breezewood, Pa. Pump prices rose relentlessly from January through April, pushing average gas prices above $3.90 a gallon and taxing families’ budgets. Some forecasters expected a $5 peak by the time families got on the road for summer vacations. But prices are expected drop by 10 cents by next week, thanks to a recent drop in oil and wholesale gas prices and frugality at the pump. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’re basically back to paying four dollars a gallon for gasoline again in Stark County.

The AAA average price Wednesday morning is $3.93.

That’s a 32-cent increase since Monday.

GasBuddy has stations still hanging on to lower prices in Canton and Perry and Jackson Townships as of Wednesday morning.

That deadly refinery fire and shutdown in Toledo gets much of the blame.

The national average price Wednesday morning is $3.83.

Statewide, it’s $3.91