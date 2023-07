FILE PHOTO – A sign outside a Cooper City, Fla. gas station in 2012. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices are on the rise.

Several price-leading chain gas stations have pushed the price for regular across Stark County to $3.39.9, according to GasBuddy.

That pushed the AAA average Thursday morning in the metro area to $3.28 a gallon, up 15-cents from Wednesday.

It wasn’t unexpected, with higher oil prices.