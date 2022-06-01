Stark Gas Prices Take Another Leap, New Record Highs All Over
The price is displayed for the premium unleaded gasoline available from a pump at a Shell station, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. Experts are expecting a flush of travelers at airports and on the nation's byways during the long Memorial Day weekend, which marks the start of the summer travel season, in spite of high fuel costs. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A sharp increase in gasoline prices in Stark County in the 24-hour period ending Wednesday morning.
The AAA average Wednesday morning is up 23-cents to $4.62 a gallon.
GasBuddy has stations targeting the $4.79 mark.
The statewide average price is $4.61.
Nationally, it’s $4.67.
Those are all new record highs.
AAA says new restrictions on Russian oil are pushing cruise prices higher, with U.S. drivers saying they will not generally be changing summer vacation plans because of gas prices.
Diesel is also at a record $5.34 in the county.