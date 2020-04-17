      Breaking News
Thursday Update: DeWine Says Ohio is at End of the “Beginning Stage”

Stark Government Taps Savings to Cover Estimated Losses in Tax Revenue

Jim Michaels
Apr 17, 2020 @ 5:01am
(Jesse Naul)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County commissioners have taken action with regard to lower sales tax revenue projections, but they did it without layoffs or further budget cuts.

They have taken $5.4 million from the carryover fund from last year to plug the gap.

This, after the budget commission lowered its certification of sales tax revenue for the year from $30 million to $23 million.

The county has already asked departments to cut just over 2-percent in expenses.

Departments are planning ahead though, in case tax revenue continues to sag.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon