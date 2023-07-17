Stark HazMat Seeking Tool to ID Hazards

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a valuable tool with a long name, and something they’ll likely not pick up on Amazon.

The Stark County HazMat Team is in the market for a Broad-Range Handheld Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives Analyzer, providing them the information they need when they come upon a hazardous materials situation.

Homeland Security funding will pay for the tool, says County Commissioner Janet Creighton.

The Stark County HazMat Team has already responded to 14 different hazardous-materials incidents this year.