Stark Health: 4 Dead Now from Lexington Care facility

Jim Michaels
Apr 7, 2020 @ 5:53am
LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The four most recent reported deaths from coronavirus in Stark County were all residents of the same health care facility in Lexington Township.

The Review newspaper says a cluster of cases at Altercare on Klinger Avenue NE included an 84-year-old woman, an 87-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man and another person who died Monday night.

That makes at least 8 deaths in Stark County, with 109 confirmed cases now.

