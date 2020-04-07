Stark Health: 4 Dead Now from Lexington Care facility
(April Wilson)
LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The four most recent reported deaths from coronavirus in Stark County were all residents of the same health care facility in Lexington Township.
The Review newspaper says a cluster of cases at Altercare on Klinger Avenue NE included an 84-year-old woman, an 87-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man and another person who died Monday night.
That makes at least 8 deaths in Stark County, with 109 confirmed cases now.