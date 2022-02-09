Stark Health Ending Vaccine Clinics at Whipple-Dale, Moving Back to Department Offices
Courtesy Stark County Health Department
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Friday is the final day that the Stark County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at the Whipple-Dale Center.
Due to a decrease in demand, shots will be given at the health department’s offices on Whipple Avenue, just north of Portage Street NW in Jackson Township.
The department had the shots back in January of last year at Whipple-Dale, taking a break between initial inoculations and boosters.
Clinics at the department offices are Monday through Friday from 9 to 3:30 and Saturdays from 9 to 11:30.
Here’s the release from the health department:
(Jackson Twp., OH) – The Stark County Health Department will be moving all COVID-19 vaccine clinic
operations from the Whipple-Dale Centre, back to the health department’s main offices at 7235 Whipple Ave.
NW in North Canton, beginning Saturday, February 12. Clinics will be offered Monday through Friday from
9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with appointment times available on
www.ArmorVax.com. Residents may also call 330.451.1681 for scheduling assistance. All COVID-19 vaccine
clinics will offer 1st, 2nd, and booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech for those 5 years of age and older. This was the
second time that the health department utilized Whipple-Dale as a mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic site.
“We were fortunate that our partners welcomed us back, once again, to administer the booster dose of the
COVID-19 vaccine,” said Health Commissioner Kirkland Norris, RS, MPH. “Our nurses and Medical Reserve
Corps (MRC) volunteers were able to help administer 89 1st doses, 72 2nd doses, and 5,333 booster doses to
our residents. Many thanks to the Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities for providing the clinic
space.”
The department first held clinics at the Whipple-Dale Centre in January 2021 with some of the most
vulnerable populations in the county. Since then over 88 MRC volunteers have put in 6,000+ hours of time
administering 1st, 2nd, and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. Health department staff and volunteers
worked to check in residents, take temperatures, and monitor traffic flow. EMS workers from Plain Township
offered some of their finest to observe those that received their vaccines and administer care if needed. The
Stark County Sheriff’s Office offered security for those administering vaccines and those receiving them for the
6 days a week that vaccines were offered. Gov. DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine made a stop at WhippleDale in late March 2021 to visit with workers and residents. The governor referred to the clinic as, “a mass
vaccination site for the State of Ohio.” Over 70,000+ doses of the vaccines have been administered at these
clinics.
Residents wanting to schedule an appointment (those 5 years of age and older) can schedule through
ArmorVax.com and on the mobile app for Apple and Android devices. Those that are minors, 5 to 17 years of
age, must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian to their vaccine appointment. The parent or legal
guardian must sign a consent form upon checking in at the clinics. However, those that do not have access to
a computer, internet or who have difficulty using ArmorVax may still call the registration phone line at
330.451.1681 to schedule an appointment. Those coming to the Stark County Health Department will enter at
Door 2 – Nursing Services and Meeting Rooms entrance.