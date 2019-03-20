Stark Health: It’s in the Middle

FILE - In this April 13, 2010 file photo, women exercise on machines in a gym in central London. January, the start of New Year's resolution month, sees a healthy uptick in sign-ups at gyms and specialized studios offering such things as Pilates, kickboxing and yoga. But money-saving expert Andrea Woroch in Bakersfield, California, said recent statistics show 67 percent of people who join don't use their memberships at all. (AP Photo/Sang Tan, File)

(WHBC) – How healthy are we in Stark County?

Compared to the other 87 counties in Ohio, we’re at about the middle of the pack.

In fact, the county made some gains in the annual University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute survey, but not enough to keep pace with other counties.

Stark fell from number-42 last year to 49 this year.

Air pollution remains a negative factor, though that has been trending down.

The county gets good marks for preventable hospital stays and improving doctor-patient and dentist-patient ratios.

Wayne County was best in the region at 18, while Delaware County near Columbus was tops.