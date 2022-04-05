      Weather Alert

Stark Health Joins, Provides Local Resources for Statewide Addiction, Mental Health Campaign

Jim Michaels
Apr 5, 2022 @ 3:42pm
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There were 131 overdose deaths in Stark County in 2020.

It has the Stark County Health Department getting behind the “Beat the Stigma” statewide campaign which works to provide correct information about addiction and mental illness.

You can “play” the “Beat the Stigma” game just like you see on TV, with one minute to answer ten questions correctly.

The department is also providing Overdose Prevention Resources.

This is National Public Health Week.

