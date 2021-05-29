Stark Health, McDonald’s Franchisee, SARTA Combine for Mobile Vaccination Clinics
(AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Health Department, Tom Treyco McDonald’s and SARTA are teaming up to make getting a coronavirus vaccine very easy.
They are doing mobile vaccination clinics Tuesday June 1 aboard SARTA buses in the parking lots of eight McDonald’s restaurants.
And, you get a free meal afterward.
Follow-up shots are on the same schedule on June 22
It’s the Pfizer vaccine, so ages 12 to 17 with a parent can come.
Bring an ID.