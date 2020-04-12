Stark Health Med Director: Virus Changing Medicine, Stay Safe This Weekend
(April Wilson)
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – So many new things are happening in the medical field due to the virus that Stark County Health Department Medical Director Dr Maureen Ahmann says medicine will look different even after the virus is under control.
Dr Ahmann tells our Joe Palmisano in the second hour of his show that even some patients on oxygen with health issues are able to go home and report back regularly to the hospital, ready to be taken in if the numbers they report suddenly change.
She’s also hopeful everyone maintains their distancing and isolating over the weekend, despite the holy days.
If not, there could be a jump in cases in two weeks and an increase in deaths in three weeks.