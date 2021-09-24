Stark Health Offering $100 Gift Cards for First-Time Shots
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Not to be outdone, the Stark County Health Department is offering $100 gift cards for those getting their first COVID-19 shot until the end of October or while supplies last.
Clinics are on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
You can make an appointment at Armorvax.
Here’s the press release from the Stark County Health Department:
The Stark County Health Department will offer those receiving their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine a $100 incentive gift card when scheduling their second dose appointment at the Tuesday and Saturday clinics.
The department plans to offer the incentive gift cards until the last Saturday in October while supplies last.
Those interested are asked to schedule an appointment at ArmorVax.com or by telephone at 330.451.1681.
Tuesday COVID-19 vaccine clinics take place from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays.
Due to the volume of residents, walk-ins will not be accepted at this time.
Vaccine clinic dates:
• Saturday, September 25
• Tuesday, September 28
• Saturday, October 2
• Tuesday, October 5
• Saturday, October 9
• Tuesday, October 12
• Saturday, October 16
• Tuesday, October 19
• Saturday, October 23
• Tuesday, October 26
• Saturday, October 30
The Stark County Health Department will be administering Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the clinics.
It is the first vaccine to receive full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for those 16 years of age and older.
However, the emergency use authorization continues to make the vaccine available to those 12 to 15 years of age.
Those that are minors, 12 to 17 years of age, must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian to their vaccine appointment.
The parent or legal guardian must sign a consent form upon checking in at the clinics.