Stark Health Offering Free Bus Passes to Get Vaccine
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You don’t even need to climb behind the wheel of a car to get a coronavirus shot.
The Stark County Health Department has free bus passes to get to and from the Whipple-Dale Center where the vaccinations are being administered.
Here’s the press release from the Stark County Health Department:
The Stark County Health Department is offering free SARTA bus passes to and from the COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Whipple-Dale Center.
The clinic is located at 2950 Whipple Ave. NW, Canton, Ohio 44708.
Those interested in receiving one of the bus passes should email [email protected]
The department will then mail the passes to them but passes are limited so do not wait to reach out.
If residents do not have email, they can call 330.451.1681 to request a free pass.