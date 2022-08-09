Stark Health Program Encourages Visits to All Farm Markets
August 9, 2022 4:21AM EDT
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Health Department is giving local Farmers Markets a shot in the arm.
Their Stark Marketeers program provides information on the markets, looks for feedback from customers, and even offers prizes along the way, if you record your visits at the webpage.
There are five markets participating including Canton and Jackson Township.
The program goes through October 1.