Stark Health Resuming Mosquito Spraying Wednesday, Thursday

By Jim Michaels
July 27, 2022 5:00AM EDT
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More Stark County Health Department mosquito spraying starting Wednesday night.

Crews will be in Brewster and Beach City Wednesday night and Navarre and Hills and Dales Thursday night.

Here’s sonme information from the health department:

SPRAYING WILL TAKE PLACE AFTER 8:00 PM ON THE SCHEDULED DATES.

IN CASE OF RAIN, HIGH WINDS, OR COLD TEMPERATURES, SPRAYING WILL BE
POSTPONED.

PERSONS WHO SUFFER WITH RESPIRATORY AILMENTS MAY VACATE THE AREA.

BEEKEEPERS SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT THEIR
HIVES.

