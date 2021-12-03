      Weather Alert

Stark Highway Death Toll at 38, 10 More Than Last Year

Jim Michaels
Dec 3, 2021 @ 5:45am
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s been a deadly year on Stark County’s roadways.

And something as simple as putting on a seat belt may have saved a few of those lives.

38 people have been killed in traffic crashes in the county.

14 victims were not wearing a safety belt.

Compare that 38 figure to 28 last year at this time and 25 in 2019.

There have been several crashes with more than one person killed.

The only good news is that there have been fewer OVI-involved fatal crashes.

