Stark Homeowners Take to Land Bank’s ‘Side Lot’ Program

(WHBC) – Ever dream of putting a bigger garage or a garden on that vacant lot next door?

Over 700 homeowners in Stark County have already purchased adjacent lots through the “side lot” program, with a thousand more in the pipeline.

The program is run through the Stark County Land Bank.

There are also vacant lot and fix it programs you may be interested in.

For more information on the side lot or vacant lot programs, call Sarah peters at 330 451-7387

For more on Fix It, call Jim Wallace at 330 451-7822.