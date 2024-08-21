Stark Honor Court Gets Final High Court Certification

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Court of Common Pleas “Honor Court” has received final certification from the Ohio Supreme Court.

With Judge Taryn Heath presiding over the court, military veterans facing certain offenses are able to avoid incarceration by being accountable and following the dictates of the court.

There are 258 such specialized court dockets in counties across the state for veterans, drug and alcohol addiction, mental health, domestic violence and human trafficking.