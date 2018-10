Reps from the Stark County Hunger Task Force will be out in force Friday morning –joining with WHBC-AM and Mix 94.1 at Dunkin locations in Canton and Massillon.

Stephanie Sweany, who joined Gary Rivers on his midday program, Thursday morning, will join Gary again at the Dunkin location on Cleveland Ave. from 6a to 9am Friday morning.

Stephanie gave some startling statistics about the 7 year “Food Fight” competition.

Learn more About the Foodfight:

https://www.whbc.com/annual-food-fight/