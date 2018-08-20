Stark Hunger Task Force Helping to Feed Kids at Area Schools

Stephanie Sweany, Stark Hunger Task Force was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning as the SCHTF kicks off its annual Food for Thought food drive between businesses Monday.

The drive collects needed items for the task force’s Backpacks for Kids program, which allows elementary school-aged students in the National School Lunch Program to receive a bag filled with four meals and two snacks over weekends.

The food drive will start Monday and continue through Sept. 21. The public is welcome to participate. Foods in high demand are instant oatmeal, individual boxed cereal, juice boxes, microwave meals and granola bars. Donation items must be individually packaged and nonperishable.

Nonperishable donations can be delivered to SCHTF at the Ken Weber Community Campus at Goodwill, 408 Ninth St. SW, or arrangements can be made for pickup by contacting the SCHTF prior. For more information, call Assistant Director Stephanie Sweany at stephanie@StarkHunger.org or 330-455-6667.