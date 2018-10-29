Stark Hunger Task Force Thanks Food Fight Participants

Stephanie Sweany, with the Stark County Hunger Task Force joined Gary Rivers morning morning to talk about the wildly successful “Food Fight”.
Massillon took top honors for the first time in the 7 years of the event. Massillon School supporters collected 43,932 pounds of food — out of a total of 78,856 collected
The Pups took honors the last SEVEN years …
2012 / 9,450 pounds of 16,625 total collected
2013 / 13,284 pounds of 16,727 total collected
2014 / 16,794 pounds of 27,000 total collected
2015 / 12,478 pounds of 23,781 total collected
2016 / 15,778 pounds of 30,816 total collected
2017 / 29,985 pounds of 56,323 collected
IT’S AN UPSET! MASSILLON WINS!
2018 / 43,932 pounds of 78,856 collected