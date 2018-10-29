Stark Hunger Task Force Thanks Food Fight Participants

Stephanie Sweany, with the Stark County Hunger Task Force joined Gary Rivers morning morning to talk about the wildly successful “Food Fight”.

Massillon took top honors for the first time in the 7 years of the event. Massillon School supporters collected 43,932 pounds of food — out of a total of 78,856 collected

The Pups took honors the last SEVEN years …

2012 / 9,450 pounds of 16,625 total collected

2013 / 13,284 pounds of 16,727 total collected

2014 / 16,794 pounds of 27,000 total collected

2015 / 12,478 pounds of 23,781 total collected

2016 / 15,778 pounds of 30,816 total collected

2017 / 29,985 pounds of 56,323 collected

IT’S AN UPSET! MASSILLON WINS!

2018 / 43,932 pounds of 78,856 collected