Stark Jail Gets Major Accreditation

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They can’t say this at many county jails in Ohio.

The Stark County Jail is accredited by the American Correctional Association.

Auditors with the association inspected the Canton jail late last year, finding it met all 47 mandatory standards and 95-percent of the non-mandatory standards.

They looked at safety and security, quality of healthcare provided and the totality of inmate services including well-being and community reintegration.

It’s just the third county jail in the state to get the accreditation.

Captain Jeff Begue says it’s notable, because the association typically gives its accreditation to prison facilities as well as county jails.