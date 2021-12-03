Stark Jail Planning Addition of 14 Cells for Female Inmates
Courtesy Stark County Sheriff's Office
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County jail is looking to add some more cells.
Commissioners have given approval to the sheriff to hire North-Canton based Sol Harris Day to study the feasibility of putting 14 new cells in what’s now being used as a storage area.
They would be used specifically to house females in drug treatment/rehab.
The jail currently does not have a separate facility for that, and defendants are being sentenced to that program.
Cost of the study is $160,000.