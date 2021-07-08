      Weather Alert

Stark JFS Offering $200 for ‘Back to School’ Clothes

James Krivanek
Jul 8, 2021 @ 6:14am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With July 4th behind us, it’s already time to be thinking “back to school”.

And, Stark County Job and Family Services is offering eligible Stark County school-age children a one-time $200 payment for school clothing.

Students must be on the SNAP program.

Online and home-schooled students are not eligible.

The kids also get a backpack filled with supplies.

You can apply online, send an email, or go to the office at 3rd Street and Walnut Avenue SE and pick up a form.

Federal pandemic funding makes the COVID-19 Back to School Program possible.

