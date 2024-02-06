Stark Joins Large Akron-based Purchasing Group

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County has joined an Akron-based purchasing association that was formed in 2022.

The CUE Council of Governments has about 50 members already, like cities, school and park districts and even Kent State University.

The COG amasses a large amount of buying power to get better deals on road salt, gasoline and even vehicles.

The county is inviting other Stark municipalities and school districts to join as well.

“CUE” stands for Community University Education.