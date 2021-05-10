Stark Leaders Looking to Fund 60 Capital Projects
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County government will consider 60 capital improvements projects totaling $13 million in spending on Monday, but they say they won’t be breaking the bank.
Commissioner Bill Smith says most of the money for these projects has already been set aside, thanks to planning over the years.
The sheriff, IT, and facilities departments will appear before commissioners in separate hearings today.
The county says the public can attend the Budget Hearings remotely by dialing (712) 770-5389 and then entering the Access Code 692732#.
Here the schedule:
10:00AM – Sheriff
10:30AM – IT & Telecom
10:45 – Facilities