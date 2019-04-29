Stark Library Issue On Next Week’s Primary Ballot

(WHBC) – The Stark County District Library is hoping to have better luck at the polls on May 7th than they did in November, as they will have another levy request on the ballot.

The library is putting a 2-mill eight-year operating levy on the May 7th ballot.

In November, voters rejected a slightly bigger levy.

Executive Director Mary Ellen Icaza says they’ve been working to get the word out about just how many essential services they provide to the community.

“The outreach that we provide to senior citizens, the work that we do with early literacy and helping get kids ready for kindergarten, the services and programs we provide for jobs and workforce development,” were among a few of the many she mentioned.

She also says they have the largest bookmobile service in the state, visiting every school and senior center in Stark County.

The library’s current levy will expire at the end of this year and she doesn’t want to think about what would happen if a new one isn’t approved.

“We would have to make some very hard decisions about cuts to our services, our hours and our offerings.”

She says the levy on the May 7th ballot would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $70 a year, which is an increase of about $26.50 from what they’re paying with the current levy.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday May 7th.

Click here for a rundown of what you’ll see on the ballot.