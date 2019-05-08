Stark Library Levy Narrowly Passes

(WHBC) – The Stark County District Library had better luck at the polls in Tuesday’s primary than they did back in November.

Voters on Tuesday approved a 2-mill eight-year operating levy.

In November, voters rejected a slightly bigger levy.

The unofficial results have the levy passing a 2 percent margin; 51 to 49 percent.

13,321 people voted for it and 12,716 against it.

Executive Director Mary Ellen Icaza says passage of the levy will allow them to modernize buildings, update infrastructure and technology and offer more services and programs.

She says, heading up to the primary, they worked really hard to get the word out about just how many essential services they provide to the community.

“The outreach that we provide to senior citizens, the work that we do with early literacy and helping get kids ready for kindergarten, the services and programs we provide for jobs and workforce development,” were among a few of the many she mentioned.

She also says they have the largest bookmobile service in the state, visiting every school and senior center in Stark County.

The library’s current levy will expire at the end of this year.

Had voters not approved the new levy, the Stark County District Library says it would have had to make difficult decisions like cutting services, hours and offerings.

The levy voters approved on Tuesday will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $70 a year, which is an increase of about $26.50 from what they’re paying for the current levy.

