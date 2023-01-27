Stark Library to Build New Main Library, Ops Center

Courtesy Stark Library

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark Library Thursday announced plans to build a new downtown Canton library and operations center over the next few years.

The library board decided that the best option at the existing Market Avenue N property was to construct a new facility north of the current one.

They say the existing building needs costly renovations.

Library system CEO Mary Ellen Icaza says they can pay for the new buildings without raising taxes, using existing funds and state library bond funding.

The Operations center comes first, with construction starting next year on the main library property along Cleveland Avenue NW.

It serves the main library and its nine branches.

Construction of the new 70,000 square foot library north of the current building starting in 2026.