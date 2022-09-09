GRAND JURY DECISION: Stark NAACP Reaction to No Charges

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He admits that most officer-involved shootings in the United States do not result in criminal charges for the police.

But the president of the Stark County NAACP says he was still stunned that a session of the county grand jury would not indict a Canton officer, despite being given a number of charging options.

Hector McDaniel on “Live and Local” Thursday says he would not want to speculate on what Officer Robert Huber should have done as he approached James Williams, but believes more training is needed.

Despite all that, McDaniel says this all needs to be about Marquetta Williams, the children and the rest of the family.