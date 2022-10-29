Stark Needs More Election Day Poll Workers

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – According to the most recent figures supplied by the Secretary of State’s office, Stark County needs another 81 poll workers to reach the desired number for Election Day.

That would make nearly a thousand people working the polls in the county for Election Day.

Elections Systems Manager Travis Seacrest says it’s great work.

He says it’s community involvement, and you get paid.

You can get more information and even apply online.

Expanded Early Voting starts Saturday with ballots being cast at the Board of Elections office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More Early Voting hours next week as well.

The hours Monday through Friday are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.