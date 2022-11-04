News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Stark ODOT Garage Looking for More Seasonal Plow Drivers

By Jim Michaels
November 4, 2022 4:45AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s just like last year at the Stark County ODOT garage.

They can use some more seasonal workers behind the wheels of their plow trucks.

They have hired 7 or 8 and can use that many more.

ODOT’s Justin Chesnic says the county’s 25 plow trucks are ready to go, and they have 22,000 tons of salt ready to drop.

If you’re interested in becoming a seasonal plow driver, go to OhioMeansJobs.com

