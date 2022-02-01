Stark, Ohio EMAs Prepare for Worst With Coming Weather Event
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With the possibility that accumulating ice could bring down power lines, the Stark County EMA has put preliminary plans in place.
They want to be able to respond to people who might have to go without power for several days.
EMA Director Tim Warstler says shelters and warming centers could be opened.
He hopes to learn more in discussions with the weather service on Tuesday.
Are you heading to the grocery store in advance of this storm event?
Here’s what the Ohio Emergency Management Agency recommends: have enough water. food, medications, pet food and batteries to last three days
Warstler says the last major ice storm in Stark County occurred in 2011.
Over 60,000 electricity customers were in the dark in the county, some for as long as four days.