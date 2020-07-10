Stark OKs Creek Monitors for Continued Flood Watch
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Weather and emergency officials will still have a handle on flooding issues in the Nimishillen Creek basin, with Stark County commissioners agreeing to continue paying for four stream gauges in the Zimber Ditch in North Canton, as well as in the West and East Branches of the Nimishillen in Canton, North Canton and Louisville.
They’re also helpful for communities like North Industry downstream on the Nimishillen, where high water is often an issue.
Those gauges and others were initially installed a few years back to help map flood-prone areas of the county.