News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Stark Organizations Getting TANF Funding

By Jim Michaels
October 31, 2023 8:22AM EDT
Share
Stark Organizations Getting TANF Funding
Courtesy governor’s office.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Alliance for Children and Families is the recipient of $100,000 to assist eligible families with housing and financial education.

It’s TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) funding going to 90 organizations across the state, with the main goal of encouraging workforce development.

YMCA Central Stark is also the recipient of $100,000 to assist eligible children needing tutoring and a safe place to learn.

Another $50,000 goes to the Early Childhood Resource Center.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Watch Massillon-McKinley Live!
3

Saturday Morning Huddle is LIVE HERE
4

What to Know Before Attending the Massillon at McKinley Game Saturday
5

Canton Police Make Quick Arrest in Friday Homicide