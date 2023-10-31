Stark Organizations Getting TANF Funding

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Alliance for Children and Families is the recipient of $100,000 to assist eligible families with housing and financial education.

It’s TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) funding going to 90 organizations across the state, with the main goal of encouraging workforce development.

YMCA Central Stark is also the recipient of $100,000 to assist eligible children needing tutoring and a safe place to learn.

Another $50,000 goes to the Early Childhood Resource Center.