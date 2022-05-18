      Weather Alert

Stark, Other Drug Task Forces Get $3.6 Million From State Fund

Jim Michaels
May 18, 2022 @ 4:45am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 2022 Ohio Drug Law Enforcement Fund is providing another $3.6 million in funding to drug task force commanders.

That should help those task forces enforce the law and combat illegal drug activity.

The 41 task force agencies cover 67 counties, including the Stark County Sheriff’s Office which is receiving $152,000.

Other agencies include MEDWAY, and the Summit, Tuscarawas, and Portage County Sheriff’s Offices.

