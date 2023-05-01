Stark Parks Adding ‘Adaptive’ Kayak Launch at Sippo Lake

Perry Twp., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Are you thinking the hardest part about kayaking is getting in and out of the boat?

Stark Parks is making it easier at Sippo Lake in Perry Township.

They’re spending $38,000 to buy and install an “adaptive kayak launch”.

There are handlebars alongside the launch area, with rollers down below that make for an easy launch.

Stark Parks funding, Friends of Stark Parks and other grant and fundraising efforts make the launch possible.

They hope to have it installed in the marina area of the park over the next two months.